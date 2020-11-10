Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Continues Yearly Climb

Residents are still spending money. The September 2020 revenue report from the City of Lamar shows collections are up 4.25% for a gain of $13,461 with Use Tax up 2.22% for an increase of $5,911 over last year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.5% for an increase of $19,055. 2020 collections were at $365,469 compared to 2019 at $346,413.

Year to Date collections also fared well. City Sales Tax revenue was up 7.46%, Use Tax was up 15.45% and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 7.22% for an increase of $230,657 over last year at this same time. YTD for 2020 is $3,424,228 compared to 2019 at $3,193,571.

There was a mix of losses and gains comparing the 12 retail and service categories, year-to-date with an increase for Building Materials and Grocery sales while there was a drop for Restaurants, Apparel and Department stores.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 127,770 131,556

136,416

Building Materials

 166,217 118,071 130,654
Apparel & Department Stores` 947,439 1,059,042

1,034,711

C Stores and Gas Sales

 174,065 162,185 169,604
All Business-Electricity 250,465 182,319

191,201

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 17,726 16,704 19,457
Grocery Stores 218,249 216,221

253,100

Hotels-Motels

 127,749 131,745 123,827
Liquor Sales 91,453 85,628

92,600

Manufacturing

 9,098 14,566 17,199
Other Retail/All Other 612,603 621,061

668,318

Restaurants

 302,327 325,199

320,136

