Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Continues Yearly Climb
Russ Baldwin | Nov 10, 2020 | Comments 0
Residents are still spending money. The September 2020 revenue report from the City of Lamar shows collections are up 4.25% for a gain of $13,461 with Use Tax up 2.22% for an increase of $5,911 over last year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.5% for an increase of $19,055. 2020 collections were at $365,469 compared to 2019 at $346,413.
Year to Date collections also fared well. City Sales Tax revenue was up 7.46%, Use Tax was up 15.45% and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 7.22% for an increase of $230,657 over last year at this same time. YTD for 2020 is $3,424,228 compared to 2019 at $3,193,571.
There was a mix of losses and gains comparing the 12 retail and service categories, year-to-date with an increase for Building Materials and Grocery sales while there was a drop for Restaurants, Apparel and Department stores.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|127,770
|131,556
|
136,416
|
Building Materials
|166,217
|118,071
|130,654
|Apparel & Department Stores`
|947,439
|1,059,042
|
1,034,711
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|174,065
|162,185
|169,604
|All Business-Electricity
|250,465
|182,319
|
191,201
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|17,726
|16,704
|19,457
|Grocery Stores
|218,249
|216,221
|
253,100
|
Hotels-Motels
|127,749
|131,745
|123,827
|Liquor Sales
|91,453
|85,628
|
92,600
|
Manufacturing
|9,098
|14,566
|17,199
|Other Retail/All Other
|612,603
|621,061
|
668,318
|
Restaurants
|302,327
|325,199
|
320,136
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Education • Featured • Hot Topics
About the Author: