Lamar Animal Shelter Offering Pet Food
Russ Baldwin | Nov 09, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Animal Shelter and Colorado Pet Pantry is offering free pet food while supplies last, Thursday, November 19th from 4pm to 6pm at the Shelter at CR EE.5 off Memorial Drive.
* Until we are directed otherwise, this will be a DRIVE THRU service – you must remain in your vehicle
*All our staff will be wearing gloves and masks, for your safety as well as their own
*We are going to be moving things along as fast as possible – please be patient! We also have a limited driveway area, so please help us by spreading out your visit any time in the two hour window so hopefully we can avoid a long line and get everyone in and out as quickly as possible.
*You can find out more about this amazing program by visiting their website: https://www.coloradopetpantry.org/
