Dorothy Fisher…January 20, 1928 – October 30, 2020
Graveside services for Dorothy Fisher will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S. 78th Street, Omaha, Nebraska, 68124. Dorothy passed away on October 30, 2020 at Lamar Estates in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 92.
Dorothy’s journey began in New England, North Dakota on January 20, 1928. It was a cold day (I am sure because there is no other kind of day in North Dakota in January) Her parents had immigrated from Denmark, met and married in the United States and already had three growing boys. She was unexpected, that golden gift in their later years gave them joy.
The shiny new in that little family, she grew up on their homestead farm, playing with her friends the dogs, cats, and cows on the rolling hills, as everyone contributed to the success of this venture and helped look out for her well-being. Evenings were spent with music and laughter. Dorothy learned to play the chord organ and they sang together, and, in time, along with the radio.
As she grew, she, too, became part of this system. She helped in the kitchen and around the house, and later reminisced about the cookies, pastries and sweets that were staples in this Danish home. They had plenty of milk and butter from the cows. Sunshine, even in the cold winters, was the of life and life was the gift of God. Life was good.
Within this idyllic setting, disruptions were beginning in Europe. Letters from family in Denmark told of deprivation and fear as Hitler’s armies invaded country after country. She often recounted the day her mother opened a letter from family in the homeland. The Danish invasion was now a reality. Dorothy looked on in wonder as her mother steamed off the postage to uncover a secret message: “We are hungry; don’t send food, they’ll just take it.”
Now, after supper, the family listened to the radio in silence, listening to news of the great war, and as their adopted country became involved, her three brothers joined the fight for freedom. With the widespread enlistment of the young men, those remaining had to take over farm operations. Even petite 9-year-old Dorothy was proud to contribute, as she learned to drive a tractor to harvest crops throughout the area.
With the celebrations of the end of the war, Dorothy’s brothers returned home. Freedom and safety returned. Dorothy obtained a teaching certificate from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and taught for a time before meeting the love of her life, a veteran from Nebraska named Andrew Fisher.
The two began their life together on August 10, 1947. They researched and settled into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and began their journey around their convictions. They completed each other. Dorothy became the helpmate. And, prior to the war, had worked to provide support for his parents was now free to pursue his own dreams, and Dorothy became the supporting wife. They moved back to North Dakota where Andy worked in the oil fields, and to Wisconsin for the auto industry. Here their family began to grow, with the birth of a son, Dennis, and later, daughters Dianne and Patty.
And so, it went. Andy would be presented with a new and better opportunity…and Dorothy would make it happen. She had learned the importance of working together…God, family, and community support…of stepping in when you were needed. She became the implementer in wanderlust, as she purged the unnecessary, gathered the children and the remaining belongings, and began anew. Church provided a foundation to form friendships, and her love for music and ability to play the piano was always a welcomed task. They lived in Wyoming, Nebraska/Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, Washington and visited many more.
Far from her beloved childhood home, her growing family became her primary focus. She was a devoted wife and mother and a fierce protector of her brood. Andy was the decision-maker and Dorothy the implementer, the pillar, the partner that burgeoned each act. Their love never waned as they moved as one through their journey. Until Andy’s death they walked through life hand-in-hand physically, mentally, and spiritually.
In those lonely years, her memory faded. She moved to Colorado, near the youngest daughter, and continued the journey without her partner. Perhaps it was a blessing that she was able to fade back to her childhood memories that time of joy and peace. She often reminisced about those times, about Home. She wished she could be a little girl again. She continued playing the piano to the end, a favorite being “You Are My Sunshine.” Now she rests and we remain with the knowledge of that Sunshine; the source of life and the gift from the Life giver. We have this hope. We await that call when we will be together once again in the “sunshine” of God’s love.
Dorothy is survived by her children Dennis (Laura) Fisher of Omaha, Dianne (Ed) Kroll of Chicago, Patty (Ron) Odell of Lamar, CO, by grandchildren: Jason (Angie) Fisher of Omaha, Michael (Sara) Odell of Longmont, CO, David (Tara Martin) Odell and Timothy Odell of Lamar, CO, and Sara Odell in Colorado Springs, CO, and six great grandchildren.
TO VIEW THE SERVICES PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-i-fisher-hlxrmz3c0uebrgwfow5v
Services are under the care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado and John A. Gentleman Mortuaries in Omaha, Nebraska.
