Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending Nov. 1, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 03, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Moisture early in the week halted harvest in areas, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Conditions were drier the rest of the week which allowed good harvest progress to be made.
In northeastern and east central counties, harvest of sugarbeets neared completion and sunflower harvest continued. Corn harvest proceeded with average irrigated yields and below average non-irrigated yields noted in county reports. Winter wheat emergence remained uneven in areas due to high winds, blowing soil, and persistent dry conditions.
Livestock producers remained concerned regarding poor pasture condition and were providing supplemental feed. County reports noted heavy culling of open cows and heifers was being done in response to limited grazing and heavy pressure on feed supplies.
In the San Luis Valley, livestock were notably in good condition and county reports mentioned recent moisture would help pasture and range condition in the spring.
In southeastern counties, freezing rain and snow delayed harvest progress, notably for sorghum. A county report noted some producers were finishing sorghum harvest and others had not yet started.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 13 percent very short, 24 percent short, 59 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 93 percent average and 7 percent light. Cattle death loss was 97 percent average and 3 percent light.
