City of Lamar Thanksgiving Schedule
Russ Baldwin | Nov 18, 2020 | Comments 0
All City offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th, 2020 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed. Most City offices are currently restricted to the public due to Covid-19 Pandemic.
Commercial Refuse Collection scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, 2020 will be collected on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Refuse collection scheduled for Thursday, November 26th will be collected on Wednesday, November 25th. Refuse collection scheduled for Friday November 27th will be remain the same.
Residential Refuse Collection for Thursday, November 26th will be collected on Wednesday, November 25th. This includes the Willow Valley areas and the Parkview subdivision. Residential refuse collection for Friday, November 27th will remain the same.
The City of Lamar Landfill will be OPEN on Wednesday, November 25th. The landfill will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 26th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The landfill will reopen on Friday, November 27th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 28th and Sunday November 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. NOTICE: This is a free weekend for City of Lamar residents only.
