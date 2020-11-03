Alma Gomez Arzola…July 30, 1961 – November 2, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 03, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for former longtime Lamar resident currently of Rush, Colorado, Alma Gomez Arzola will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Marcelino Martinez officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Alma will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel. An evening service for Alma will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Alma was born on July 30, 1961 at Torrington, Wyoming to Antonio and Josephine (De La Cruz) Gomez and passed away on November 2, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 59.
She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Mariana Arzola and her siblings, Antonio Gomez, Jr. and Laura Gomez.
Alma is survived by her husband, Greg Arzola of the family home in Rush, CO; three children, Sandra (Jose Garcia) Arzola of Bridgeport, NE, Beverly (Merced) Hernandez of Denver, CO and Anna (Jose) Diosdado of Pueblo, CO; thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Norma (Geronimo) Sanchez of Albuquerque, NM, Christina (Juan) Diosdado of Pueblo, CO, King (Rosalba) Gomez of Pueblo, CO, Margarito (Janie) Gomez of WY and Carmen Dominguez of Greeley, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alma Gomez Arzola Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
