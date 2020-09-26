Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report – September 1, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO
Colorado inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2020 was 650,000 head, down 11 percent from June 1, 2020 and down 18 percent from last year. Breeding inventory, at 165,000 head, was up 10,000 head from the previous quarter and up 5,000 head from last year. Market hog inventory, at 485,000 head, was down 16 percent from last quarter and down 23 percent from last year.
The June-August 2020 pig crop, at 790,000 head, was down 7 percent from the previous year. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 79,000 head, unchanged from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.00 for the June-August period, compared with 10.70 last year.
UNITED STATES
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2020 was 79.1 million head. This was up 1 percent from September 1, 2019, but down 1 percent from June 1, 2020. Breeding inventory, at 6.33 million head, was down 2 percent from last year, but up slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 72.8 million head, was up 1 percent from last year, but down 1 percent from last quarter.
The June-August 2020 pig crop, at 35.1 million head, was down 3 percent from 2019. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.18 million head, down 3 percent from 2019. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.04 for the June-August period, compared to 11.11 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.12 million sows farrow during the September-November 2020 quarter, down 5 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 3 percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for December 2020-February 2021, at 3.11 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, but up slightly from the same period two years earlier.
The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 47 percent of the total United States hog inventory, down 1 percent from the previous year.
All inventory and pig crop estimates for September 2019 through June 2020 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data. There were no revisions made to previous quarters.
For a full copy of the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: