Manuel James Navarrette…February 8, 1944 – September 11, 2020
Due to the restrictions during the pandemic the Navarrette family respectfully asks for your cooperation during this time.
A private family mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Manuel J. Navarrette will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Soosai Panneerelvam as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Median reciting.
The public is invited to the rite of committal and inurnment for Manuel at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Visitation for Manuel will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Manuel was born on February 8, 1944 at Holly, Colorado to Pedro “Pete” Navarrette and Pasqualla Terronez and passed away on September 11, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine “Josie” Navarrette, his parents, Pete and Pasqualla Navarrette and sister, Ramona Nevarez.
Manuel is survived by his children, Manuel Navarrette Jr. of Manzanola, CO, Tony (Tessa) Navarrette and Jenny (Joel Ramos) all of Lamar; grandchildren, Manuel Navarrette III, Kathryn Navarrette, Anthony Navarrette, Daniel (Shy) Navarrette, Nick Navarrette, Juan Hernandez, Ryan Hernandez and Christian Hernandez; and great-grandchildren, Londyn, Adriana, Liam, Mavynn and one on the way, Noah. He is also survived by his siblings, John (Virginia) Navarrette, Joe Navarrette, Mike (Alice) Navarrette, Alfred (Sylvia) Navarrette, Jane Navarrette, Albert Navarrette, Gloria (Matteo) Moreno, Inez Pizania, Tina Pardo, Paul (Becky) Navarrette, Rosie (Arnold) Amaya, Teresa (Kenneth) Cole and David (Robin) Navarrette as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
