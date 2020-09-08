LCC Student Receives National Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | Sep 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, COLO.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) student Kristine May has been named a 2020 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar.
“Great news for Kristine May, whose recognition was postponed from last spring, but will now be celebrated this fall,” said Dr. Linda Lujan, President, LCC. “We are excited to have one of LCC’s best chosen for this great honor. Our students never cease to make us proud.”
Originally from McKean, Pennsylvania, May double majors in Equine Business Management and Horse Training & Management. She is also a member of the LCC Rodeo Team. In the future, she plans to stay in the equine industry, specializing in green break colts and barrel racing. She also loves conducting kids’ summer camps and lessons.
“What I love most about the training process is seeing the progress,” May said. “Not just in the horses, but in my students as well.”
New Century Workforce Pathway scholarships recognize the most outstanding workforce-bound students from each state. It may be used to complete an associate degree, obtain a certification, or purchase tools or other trade-specific items needed to enter the workforce.
The scholars will be honored Tuesday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. MT during the Virtual Membership Celebration General Session.
To attend the virtual event, visit www.congress.acct.org. To learn more about the Horse Training & Management program at Lamar, visit www.lamarcc.edu/academics/occupational-programs/horse-training-management.
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Lamar • College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
