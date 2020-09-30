Jessie Ybarra…January 9, 1944 – September 17, 2020
A mass of a Christian burial for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Lubbock, Texas, Jessie Ybarra will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Soosai as celebrant. The rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Per Jessie’s request cremation has taken place.
Jessie was born on January 9, 1944 at San Antonio, Texas to Selso and Nieves (Pachicano) Ybarra and passed away on September 17, 2020 at his home in Lubbock, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father and his siblings, Angelita Ybarra, Mary Ybarra and Louis Ybarra.
Jessie is survived by his mother, Nieves Ybarra of Brighton, CO and his siblings, Julian (Charlene Fierro) Ybarra, Joe Ybarra, David Ybarra, Johnny (Charlotte) Ybarra, Anita (Carlos) Sierra, Esther Ybarra and Margie (Russell) White as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
