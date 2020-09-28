Gary Dean Moulder…June 20, 1966 – September 26, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Sep 28, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley resident, Gary Dean Moulder will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Per Gary’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Gary was born on June 20, 1966 at Lamar, Colorado to D.C. and Elsie Arlene (Oswald) Moulder and passed away on September 26, 2020 at his home in Wiley, Colorado at the age of 54.
He is preceded in death by his father and brother-in-laws, Nacho Herrera and Bill Powell.
Gary is survived by his wife, Dorothy Moulder of Tribune, KS, mother, Elsie Moulder of Wiley, CO; step-children, Tish (Jesse) Slifer of Ellicot, CO, Josh (Amber) Cole of Lamar and Kyla (Leslie) Sprueill of Tribune, KS, seven grandchildren, siblings, Cheri (Chuck) Miller of Wiley, CO, Karen (Albert) Dieterle of Wiley, CO, Kay Powell of McPherson, KS, Darla (Forrest) Collins of Springfield, TN, David Moulder of Wiley, CO, Mary Herrera of Wiley, CO, Donna Prough of Wiley, CO and Paula (Don) Bickford of McPherson, KS. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: