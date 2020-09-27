Demetrio Montoya…December 15, 1946 – September 25, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Demetrio Montoya will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 2 , 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Manuel Tamez of the Life Center Foursquare Church officiating.
Visitation for Demetrio will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Demetrio was born on December 15, 1946 at Las Vegas, New Mexico to Jose “Joe” B. and Ofrecinia (Chavez) Montoya and passed away on September 25, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 73.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ofrecinia Chavez; sons, Demmy Eugene Montoya and Jesus Eugene Montoya, grandchildren, Amanda Grace Adame and Cody Taylor Montoya and siblings, Abel Montoya and Maria Carmen Montoya.
Demetrio is survived by his wife, Antonia “Toni” Montoya of the family home in Lamar; children, Dorothy Montoya of Mount Vernon, WA, Delores (August) Adame of Lamar, Christina (John) Granados of Lamar, Martin Montoya of Lamar and Abel (Regina) Montoya of Pueblo, CO; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Jose “Joe” Montoya and sister, Mary Montoya both of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Demetrio Montoya Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
