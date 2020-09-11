CSP Investigates Fatal Crash Outside Granada
Russ Baldwin | Sep 11, 2020 | Comments 0
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at approximately 11 pm, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred on Colorado Highway 50, west of Granada Colorado.
Vehicle One was eastbound on Highway 50 driven by Kelly Snyder, DOB 11/19/1984. Vehicle two (truck and trailer) was westbound on Highway 50 driven by Joseph Smith, DOB 11/28/1951.
Vehicle one crossed into the westbound lane of travel. Vehicle one collided with the front of Vehicle two. After the collision Vehicle two came to final rest in the ditch on the north side of the highway.
Vehicle one came to final rest in the eastbound lane of travel before becoming fully engulfed in flames. Kelly Snyder was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Joseph Smith was treated and released on scene by the Prowers County Ambulance.
The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind all drivers, to drive sober, and all occupants should always buckle up! Thank you from Colorado State Patrol, our family protecting yours since 1935.
Filed Under: City of Granada • County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety • Transportation
