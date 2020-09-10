Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Announces Election Rules and Guidance for County Election Officials
Russ Baldwin | Sep 10, 2020 | Comments 0
DENVER, Colo- The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has prepared and issued election rules and guidance for county clerks as well as other election stakeholders outlining suggested procedures for conducting the November 3 General Election during the COVID-19 national health crisis. The rules and guidance address the various operational provisions to assure the safety of both voters and elections personnel.
“Colorado’s elections are the country’s gold standard, and the current health crisis does not change that,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Based on the success of the June 30 State Primary, I’m happy to again announce rules and guidelines for conducting the General Election that are designed to make voting as safe as possible. No Coloradan should have to choose between their health and casting a ballot and these rules and guidelines help ensure that’s the case.”
The rules and guidance are similar to those that were provided to counties for the June 30 State Primary, which saw record turnout and minimal wait times at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC). Like in the previous election, the General Election rules and guidance provide additional details that counties can utilize to ensure elections are conducted as safely as possible. For those voting in person, a series of detailed protocols lay out how VSPCs should be sanitized, organized, and maintained. The guide also outlines suggested procedures for safely collecting ballots from drop-boxes, as well as creating the framework for alternative methods for issuing and collecting ballots, such as drive-through or curbside voting.
As in June, poll workers will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken before starting work. The Secretary of State’s Office will again be providing PPE for counties to utilize for both election judges and masks for voters who may need one.
Voters are strongly encouraged to vote a mail ballot and to make sure their registration information is up-to-date at GoVoteColorado.gov. Ballots will be mailed to every active registered voter by Colorado’s county clerks beginning on October 9. Ballots for overseas and military voters must be sent by September 19.
For the Notice of Temporary Adoption for the Colorado Elections Rules (8 CCR 1505-1), please click here. The notice includes new temporary Rule 25.2.7 concerning post-election audit and amended temporary Rule 27 regarding conducting elections during public health emergency, a statement of basis, and statement of justification. For an unofficial copy of the election rules as adopted and effective 9/4/2020, please click here.
If you have any questions concerning these rules please email Public.Elections@sos.state.co.us or sos.rulemaking@sos.state.co.us.
For more information, please visit www.sos.state.co.us.
