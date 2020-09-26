Colo. Corn Growers Association Welcomes Next Generation Fuels Act
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2020 | Comments 0
[Greeley, CO — September 24, 2020] The Colorado Corn Growers Association today said legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives will boost long term corn demand for clean, affordable ethanol. The Next Generation Fuels Act recognizes the high octane, low carbon benefits of corn ethanol.
“The introduction of the Next Generation Fuels Act continues to move ethanol forward. This transition to higher octane fuel will grow future demand for corn, improve the air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency,” said Nick Colglazier, Executive Director for Colorado Corn.
The Next Generation Fuels Act establishes a new 98 Research Octane Number (RON) standard for gasoline and requires that sources of additional octane result in at least 30 percent fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than unblended gasoline. This will ensure the progress already made to lower emissions through cleaner renewable fuels continues. Through advanced engine design features that take advantage of this new fuel, automakers will be able to increase engine performance and significantly improve vehicle fuel efficiency.
A new 98 RON would support mid-level blends like E25 and E30 which would generate new corn grind.
Due to its high octane rating and other properties, ethanol is an efficient octane source. It is also the most cost-effective octane source, providing the greatest efficiency gains at the least cost to drivers while displacing the most harmful components of gasoline.
The Next Generation Fuels Act is sponsored by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. Colorado Corn Growers Association looks forward to working with our representatives in Washington to continue to build support for policies that take greater advantage of ethanol’s benefits.
The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) has provided more information on the benefits of high octane fuels and corn growers’ support for a low carbon octane standard at ncga.com/octane.
