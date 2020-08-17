Winnona J. Toles…December 13, 1948 – August 16, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Winnona J. Toles will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Winnona’s request cremation will take place.
Winnona was born on December 13, 1948 at Taft, California to Earl Allen Toles and Edna Lucille (Throne) Toles and passed away on August 16, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Toles, mother and step-father, Edna and Carl Ambrosier, brother, Roy Earl Toles, former husband, Robert Culberth, brother-in-law, Gary Moore and niece Gari Sue Moore.
Winnona is survived by her children, Lanona (Robin Donnelly) Caviness of Cheyenne Wells, CO, Lana (Michael Ybarra) Lawrence of Lamar and Paul (Samantha) Culberth of Provincial, LA; grandchildren, Jordan Leatherman, Ashley, Alexi and Aubrey Lawrence, and Chrissy, Shae, Dorothy, Dakota, Kaylee and Paul, Jr. Culberth and great-granddaughter, Grace. She is also survived by her siblings, Katheryn Moore of Cheyenne Wells, CO, Carla (Tony Jensen) Pfeifer of Lamar and Doyle Ambrosier of Cheyenne Wells, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
