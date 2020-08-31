Reynea G. Alaniz…October 13, 1948 – August 26, 2020
A graveside memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Reynea G. Alaniz will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery with Reverend Steven Murray as celebrant.
Reynea was born on October 13, 1948 at Corpus Christie, Texas and passed away on August 26, 2020 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Santos Campos and her parents. Reynea is survived by numerous family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
