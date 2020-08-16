PCPHE Reports School Bus and County Fair Related COVID Cases
Russ Baldwin | Aug 16, 2020 | Comments 0
PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION
08/15/2020
This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation. We will update you as things change and appreciate your patience.
There are new developments in our efforts to contain this COVID-19 pandemic:
1. A bus driver for Lamar RE-2 Schools has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the school district and all involved students and close contacts are being notified and quarantined. Bus service to and from
school will not be available effective Monday 08/17/2020. Bus transportation to school will resume on August 31. Contact your school if you need to coordinate an online option.
2. We now have more than 2 positive cases associated with the Sand and Sage Fair which means that this is considered an outbreak. Those at the fair from August 4-8 should seek testing. Call us at 336-8721 to schedule. We will be coordinating testing with our partners at High Plains Community Health Center and Prowers Medical Center.
Information on isolation and quarantine can be found here: https:// covid19.colorado.gov/are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine
We are now at 68 cases total, 18 in the past 2 weeks!
PLEASE social distance, wear your face covering, limit gatherings and wash/sanitize your hands frequently! We are counting on you Prowers County! Every-one must do their part so that we can slow this down!
We will expand our phone availability to 8:00am to 5:00pm for the next week.
Call 336-8721 for questions and information.
Filed Under: Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: