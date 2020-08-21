LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JULY 2020 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Russ Baldwin | Aug 21, 2020 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.81 billion pounds in July, up 5 percent from the 4.59 billion pounds produced in July 2019. Beef production, at 2.42 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.92 million head, down 1 percent from July 2019. The average live weight was up 37 pounds from the previous year, at 1,363 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.8 million pounds, 9 percent below July a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 41,100 head, down 23 percent from July 2019. The average live weight was up 39 pounds from last year, at 244 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.37 billion pounds, up 7 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.2 million head, up 6 percent from July 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 283 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.1 million pounds, was up 1 percent from July 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 195,100 head, 3 percent above last year. The average live weight was 125 pounds, down 2 pounds from July a year ago.
January to June 2020 commercial red meat production was 31.6 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down 1 percent from last year, veal was down 10 percent, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 6 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: