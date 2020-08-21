Letter to the Editor: Speak Up About the Silent Illness
Russ Baldwin | Aug 21, 2020 | Comments 0
5K Run/Walk in Memory of Anthony W. LaTour
On October 19th, 2019 we had the first annual Anthony W. LaTour – Speak Up About the Silent Illness 5K Run/Walk at the Pocket Park in Lamar. Anthony was a 2013 graduate of Lamar High School and had a passion for running, earning a full ride scholarship to Dodge City Community College in Cross Country and Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field. Anthony lost his life to suicide on February 23, 2019 and suffered from severe depression and paranoia schizophrenia. The purpose of the Speak Up 5K Run/Walk is to raise awareness, educate and encourage us to Speak UP about the Silent Illness and to Stop the Stigma of being afraid to reach out and engage with people who have mental illnesses.
Proceeds from the event funded two $1,000 scholarships to Lamar High School students – Reygan Gibbs and Angelica Gomez who will be studying Psychology at Lamar Community College.
There were several local agencies who partnered with us to make the event happen. We extend a special thank you to the following organizations:
About F.A.C.E., Printed Imagination, Ryon Medical and Associates, Lamar Rotary and Lamar Interact, HOPE Center, Lamar School District, Southeast Health Group, Pit Stop, Rivals C-Store, High Plains Insurance,
This could not have been done without the dedicated assistance of two individuals who spent countless hours, planning, organizing and fundraising in memory of Anthony W. LaTour. You have been such a blessing and your efforts will always be special to our family. Lisa Thomas and Tim Wheeler – Thank you!
This year’s event will be a Virtual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. More details will follow in the coming weeks.
