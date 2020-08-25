Lamar has Healthy Month for Sales Tax Revenue

The City of Lamar sales tax revenue report for June, 2020 shows continued growth with City Sales Tax up 12.07% for a gain of $38,116 over last year. The monthly revenue for June 2019 was $315,892 compared to the current collection of $354,009. Use Tax collected was up 21.12% for $4,667 which put the monthly collection for 2020 at $26,770. Total Sales and Use Tax collections posted a 13.56% gain over last year with $45,584 collected for a total of $381,711 compared to $336,126 for the previous year.

Year to Date collections also posted healthy gains with City Sales Tax up 8.98% for an increase over 2019 of $181,130. 2020 YTD City Sales Tax collections were $2,197,533 compared to $2,106,403 for last year. Use Tax collections were up $19,481 over last year and Total collections were up 8.05% for a gain of $177,176. 2019 YTD collections were at $2,200,965 compared to the current figure of $2,378,141.

More than half of the twelve retail sales categories posted gains in revenue compared to 2019 figures. Grocery and Other Retail/All Other posted significant increases.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 89,759 88,979

92,680

Building Materials

 124,944 78,330 87,667
Apparel & Dept Stores 670,052 763,121

758,767

C Stores and Gas Sales

 125,477 17,959 111,220
All Business-Electricity 177,911 113,100

122,850

Furniture-Appliances Electronics

 13,576 12,631 13,881
Grocery Stores 155,641 152,688

180,909

Motels

 82,947 81,058 76,518
Liquor Sales 63,931 58,460

64,217

Manufacturing

 6,908 11,171 14,011
Other Retail-All Other 467,863 459,668

489,310

Restaurants

 208,084 218,657

217,353

