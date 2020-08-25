Lamar has Healthy Month for Sales Tax Revenue
Russ Baldwin | Aug 25, 2020 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar sales tax revenue report for June, 2020 shows continued growth with City Sales Tax up 12.07% for a gain of $38,116 over last year. The monthly revenue for June 2019 was $315,892 compared to the current collection of $354,009. Use Tax collected was up 21.12% for $4,667 which put the monthly collection for 2020 at $26,770. Total Sales and Use Tax collections posted a 13.56% gain over last year with $45,584 collected for a total of $381,711 compared to $336,126 for the previous year.
Year to Date collections also posted healthy gains with City Sales Tax up 8.98% for an increase over 2019 of $181,130. 2020 YTD City Sales Tax collections were $2,197,533 compared to $2,106,403 for last year. Use Tax collections were up $19,481 over last year and Total collections were up 8.05% for a gain of $177,176. 2019 YTD collections were at $2,200,965 compared to the current figure of $2,378,141.
More than half of the twelve retail sales categories posted gains in revenue compared to 2019 figures. Grocery and Other Retail/All Other posted significant increases.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|89,759
|88,979
|
92,680
|
Building Materials
|124,944
|78,330
|87,667
|Apparel & Dept Stores
|670,052
|763,121
|
758,767
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|125,477
|17,959
|111,220
|All Business-Electricity
|177,911
|113,100
|
122,850
|
Furniture-Appliances Electronics
|13,576
|12,631
|13,881
|Grocery Stores
|155,641
|152,688
|
180,909
|
Motels
|82,947
|81,058
|76,518
|Liquor Sales
|63,931
|58,460
|
64,217
|
Manufacturing
|6,908
|11,171
|14,011
|Other Retail-All Other
|467,863
|459,668
|
489,310
|
Restaurants
|208,084
|218,657
|
217,353
