Lamar Chamber Decides to Postpone Annual Oktoberfest to 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 06, 2020 | Comments 0
I am sorry to tell you the Lamar Chamber of Commerce will not host an Oktoberfest event this year. With everything that is going on, we thought it was best to just wait till next year and have a huge one.
We encourage everyone to go and support your local retailers and businesses.
Thank you and stay strong and safe.
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Economy • Letters to the Editor
