Edna LaVerne Melkus…October 1, 1925 – August 30, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 31, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Edna LaVerne Melkus will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Edna’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Edna was born on October 1, 1925 at Holly, Colorado to Harvey and Anna (Ewing) Gurley and passed away on August 30, 2020 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Melkus; her parents and three siblings, Bill, Emma and Ernest.
Edna is survived by her children, Dean Melkus and Carol Melkus both of Lamar; one grandchild, Kacee (Dani) Williams of Lamar and two great-grandchildren, Lawrence and Alaura Lucero as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
