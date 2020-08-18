COVID-19 Impacting Lamar Middle School-/-8-18-2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 18, 2020 | Comments 0
PROWERS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT (PCPHE)
PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION
08/17/2020
This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation. We will update you as things change and appreciate your patience.
A Lamar Middle School student, who is a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case, has become ill and testing is pending. Due to the strict guidance of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) a cohort of students and teachers has been quarantined. The guidance link can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/cases-and-outbreaks-child-care-schools. Scroll to the
bottom of the page and look at the “What About the Class?” algorithm.
Lamar Middle School will provide online only and will not be conducting in person learning for all sixth grade students for the next two weeks. Parents of any seventh or eighth grade students may choose an online learning only option as well. Please contact Lamar Middle School at 336-7436 to make arrangements.
We are investigating this further and will be contacting all affected families to offer testing and quarantine guidance.
Information on isolation and quarantine can be found here: https://
covid19.colorado.gov/are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine.
PLEASE social distance, wear your face covering, limit gatherings and wash/sanitize your hands frequently! We are counting on you Prowers County!
Everyone must do their part so that we can slow this down! We will expand our phone availability to 8:00am to 5:00pm for this week. Call 336-8721 for questions and information.
Filed Under: Environment • Events • Featured • Health
About the Author: