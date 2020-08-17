Colo. Corn Administrative Committee Nominates New Board Members
[Greeley, CO — August 14, 2020] The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is pleased to announce that directors were nominated from four districts in the state for three-year terms. The district meetings for the nominations were held virtually on August 11 and 12. The nominated board members are as follows:
Position 5 (Yuma County):
Rod Hahn, Yuma, CO – Director (Second Term)
Nathan Weathers, Yuma, CO – Alternate (Second Term)
Position 6 (Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Washington Counties):|
Josh Hasart, Burlington, CO – Director (Second Term)
Alternate Seat is Vacant
Position 7 (Baca, Bent, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo Counties):
Justin Self, Springfield, CO – Director (First Term)
Rafe Schroder, Campo, CO – Alternate (First Term)
Position 8 (Western Slope):
Wayne Brew, Delta, CO – Director (Second Term)
Alternate Seat is Vacant
The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) is a statewide board that consists of seven district directors, seven alternates, one at-large director and alternate, and an additional director and alternate from the largest and second largest corn producing district for a total of 20 members. Members of the CCAC are appointed by the State Commissioner of Agriculture from nominations submitted by corn producers.
For more information on about the CCAC Board of Directors, please visit https://coloradocorn.com/ccac/
