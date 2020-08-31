Check your voter registration record TODAY!
Russ Baldwin | Aug 31, 2020 | Comments 0
Be sure your information is current and updated!
Visit www.govotecolorado.gov NOW to update or even register to vote but do it as soon as possible!
Don’t chance a delay in getting your ballot. Colorado ballots will be mailed starting October 9, 2020 so watch for them during the week of October 12-16, 2020 in your mail.
Once you receive your ballot in mail, vote it, sign the return envelope and drop it off in our secure 24/7 Drive Up Drop Box located in the parking lot on the east side of the courthouse building (301 S. Main Street) or drop your voted ballot in the blue Ballot Box that will be sitting inside the north doors on security guard’s table.
Remember, the sooner you return your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office for tabulating, the sooner we can provide election results on election night after 7:00 p.m.
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: