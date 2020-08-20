Armed Robbery, Gunshots, Car Chase-Lamar Police Department
Russ Baldwin | Aug 20, 2020 | Comments 0
August 20, 2020
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at approximately 4:00 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street on a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived in the area shortly after the call and observed a subject running eastbound across Main Street.
After a foot chase, gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and an officer. The suspect was able to escape the area. During the course of the investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Prowers County Road 12.
A pursuit began of the suspect vehicle, which involved the Lamar Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was located by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer floating in the Fort Bent Canal. The suspect was taken into custody with incident. During the incident, there were no injuries from the gunshots.
Officers arrested Lloyd Burrows, 50 of Kansas, and he is being held at the Prowers County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges along with multiple other charges. Mr. Burrows is being held on no bond.
The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
