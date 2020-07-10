Trustees Working to Develop New Housing in Granada
Russ Baldwin | Jul 10, 2020
Lengthy discussion was held by the Granada Trustees during their July 8th meeting on a need for surveyed roads and property in town based on potential future business developments in the community as well as a small housing project. The Trustees held a workshop on July 6th with a developer as well as SECED Executive Director, Stephanie Gonzales, on the project which provides tax rebates for housing developers and an opportunity for participating residents to eventually transition from renters to owners after a period of years. The houses discussed would be in the $150,000 to $180,000 bracket, ranging from 900 to 1,400 square feet with add-on capability. The developer requested that there be one central property owner, Granada, to handle the transactions. The Trustees are seeking available properties in the community to present to the developers by early August.
During public comment, Granada resident Pete Medina told the Trustees he intends to initiate a recall petition to have current Granada Mayor Argie Thrall step down from office due to his alleged disregard for the health quarantine members of the trustees were recently placed under. That action followed the trustees May 27th meeting when one member tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted the Prowers County Health and Environment Department to warn exposed board members they needed to quarantine for two weeks to determine who else may have contracted the virus. Subsequently all the other trustees showed negative for the virus during that period.
Medina argued that because Mayor Thrall had been viewed in public on at least two occasions, minus a mask, he should step down from his position of mayor, a position Thrall has held since this past April. Thrall did not deny his public travels. Medina said he had spoken with other residents who agreed with his plans. He stated that this was not the type of leadership the community needed to represent the town. Medina did say he was told by health officials, that because of the small population of Granada, the quarantine was essentially unenforceable.
Thrall replied that if citizens desire, they can start a petition. Medina said he has begun the initial paperwork. Granada Town Clerk, Jackie Malone, explained that the number of signatures on the petition would be based on the percentage of voters in the last town election which was held two years ago and the petition would have to be submitted for approval by October.
Resident Jesse Solarzano questioned the trustees if there was any record of the school district being billed for their trash as were local residents. The basic monthly dump fee is $15 and Town Clerk Malone said she sends out monthly bills to them. Solarzano also commended on the amount of water being used by the neighboring Methodist Church. For several years, both parties shared a common water line which will be metered shortly. For many years, the community hasn’t billed churches for water use as the fee is generally one or two dollars a month. The Trustees will bill the church for $1 per 1,000 gallons after they have initially consumed 6,000 gallons per month.
In other actions a livestock ordinance will be developed prohibiting ownership of roosters in the community as a noise nuisance although up to 12 laying hens will be allowed per residence. Building permits were ratified for Mendez, Musick, Meisman and Grasmick as well as new permits for John Hopper, Joe Archuletta and Luis Medina.
The report from Granada Police Chief, David Dougherty, indicated the department has received complains of debris on South Inge Street near the Amache Road with scattered pallets, doors and other larger items either the town’s maintenance or landfill operators can remove. He also noted the landfill operator stated the cost of dumping debris from demolished buildings and trailers was more than most residents could afford, one reason why they were reluctant to bring the trash to the landfill. Dougherty suggested that when a demolition permit was requested a discount could be applied or just a blanket fee for the materials that are to be dumped. The department received two, fully-loaded, 2011 patrol cars from the Loveland, CO police department.
