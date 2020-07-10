The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation Approves Grants to Benefit Residents of Southeastern Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Jul 10, 2020 | Comments 0
Pueblo, CO – The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation Board of Directors recently approved 36 grants for a total of $652,425 and awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to various nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions throughout Southeastern Colorado. Through the Foundation’s grant application process, the following organizations were awarded grants:
Lower Arkansas Valley
- Children’s Literacy Center to expand tutoring in Fowler and Manzanola
- Tri County Family Care Center to assist children with sporting equipment and hygiene/first aid kits in Otero, Crowley, and Bent counties
- Town of Bristol to remodel a multi-use community center
Scholarships
The Rawlings Foundation gives yearly scholarships to the following institutions to help students residing in the 18-county area. The following institutions receive scholarships for qualifying students:
- Colorado State University – Pueblo
- Pueblo Community College
- Otero Junior College
- Lamar Junior College
- Trinidad State College
- Adams State University
The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation is a private family foundation with a mission to enhance Southeastern Colorado and the San Luis Valley through arts, education and culture. The Rawlings Foundation was created in 1988 to find ways to give help in the communities in Southeastern Colorado whose citizens were loyal subscribers to The Pueblo Chieftain/Star-Journal Publishing Corporation, which was owned by the family for over 100 years.
Nonprofits that are in the following counties are eligible for funding: Pueblo, Mineral, Chaffee, Saguache, Rio Grande, Conejos, Fremont, Custer, Alamosa, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca. Grant requests for the fall cycle will be accepted on August 1, 2020, with a deadline of September 15, 2020. For more information, please visit www.RHRfoundation.org.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues
About the Author: