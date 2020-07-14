Sara Diane Truitt…May 4, 1957 – July 11, 2020
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Sara D. Truitt will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Rev. Darren Stroh of the Lamar First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Sara will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday July 20, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Sara was born on May 4, 1957 in Albany, Oregon to Gerald William and Virginia Rose (Hays) Truitt and passed away on July 11, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald W. “Bob” Truitt and her maternal grandparents; Wilmer and Lissie Hays.
Sara is survived by her mother, Virginia Truitt of Lamar; siblings, Deon (Susan) Truitt of Cotopaxi, CO, Peggy (Bob) Young of Lamar, Karen Merrill of Colorado Springs, CO, and Marla Truitt of Lamar. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family including her SDS family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Developmental Services either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
