Prowers Medical Center Supports Statewide Mask Mandate
Russ Baldwin | Jul 16, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – July 16, 2020
“Prowers Medical Center supports Colorado’s move to establish a statewide mask mandate,” said Karen Bryant, CEO. “We have learned many things about this virus over the last several months, and we know that it will take a combination of actions to protect ourselves and our community from this dangerous virus. Wearing a facial covering when in public – along with social distancing, proper hand hygiene and staying home when you have symptoms – is necessary.
“Our hospital Team Members are committed to caring for our COVID-19 patients while also maintaining a safe environment for our community to seek care. We are grateful to our community for abiding by this mask order, continuing to social distance and doing everything they can to slow the spread of this dangerous virus.”
