PRESS RELEASE FROM LPD
Russ Baldwin | Jul 01, 2020 | Comments 0
On Friday, June 26, 2020, at approximately 5:15 PM, as a continuation of an investigation of possible narcotics distribution, officers of the Lamar Police Department along with deputies from the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of N. 6th St. in Lamar. Three individuals were briefly detained at the residence and later released pending the completion of the investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, Lamar Fire and Ambulance Service also responded to the scene to assist with securing the residence until it was determined there was no threat to public safety.
As a result of the search, officers located and seized illegal materials and weapons.
An investigation into the matter continues and charges are pending against the involved parties. All suspects in a criminal investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release
About the Author: