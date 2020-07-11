Othmar Hans Holenstein…October 27, 1928 – July, 2020
Graveside Services for Hans Holenstein will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Othmar Hans Holenstein was born in Switzerland on October 27, 1928 to Josef and Caroline Pauline (Gassmann) Holenstein. After World War II, Hans came to the United States and became a Naturalized Citizen in 1958. He worked as a farmer and rancher in Colorado and Wyoming. Hans passed away at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 91.
