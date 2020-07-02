Marty Loyd Schibbelhut…March 21, 1960 – June 17, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 02, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Marty L. Schibbelhut will be held at a later date. Per Marty’s request cremation will took place.
Marty was born on March 21, 1960 in Colorado to Benny Dave and Glo Vee (Brittain) Schibbelhut and passed away on June 17, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 60.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Vicky Schibbelhut; sister, Cindy Schibbelhut and an infant brother, Monty Schibbelhut.
Marty is survived by two children, three grandchildren and one on the way and one sister.
Services for Marty are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
