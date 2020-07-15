LUB Notes Annual Meter/Customer Count, Welcomes Stagner as New Board Member
Roger Stagner, former Lamar Mayor, became the newest Lamar Utility Board member this past Tuesday, July 14th, filling a vacancy that had been left open. Stagner previously served on the board for ten years, acting as the City of Lamar’s liaison through his position as mayor. Jay Brooke, who has been a board member for less than a year, also filling an earlier vacancy, was re-appointed by the city council for a full term. As required by the board’s by-laws, a reorganization vote was taken for chair, vice-chair, superintendent, attorney and check signing authorization. The only change was to vote Jay Brooke as vice-chair of the board.
The board approved $857,754.03 in purchase orders from a total of $877,485.31. The June estimate of power purchased by ARPA, Arkansas River Power Authority, was $793,768.35. Payment of bills was also authorized, amounting to $195,535.95.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, told the board that a head count of customer meters is taken every May. This past month there were 5,734 meters connected for 4,034 customers. The high point occurred with 5,863 meters in 2003 with the lowest number recorded in 2015 at 5,594. Since then, the utility has gained 140 connected meters.
A severe thunderstorm on Friday, June 26th, uprooted a tree which fell on the main line at 6th and Poplar Streets taking out power for almost 90 minutes. The outage impacted the northwest region of the city. Power was restored by 10:58pm. Service crews also replaced three, 40-foot power poles, one of which was taken down at the Merchant’s Park ballfield in a hit and run incident. The pole has been replaced with a ductile iron pole.
Members went into executive session to receive legal advice on questions related to the board’s complaint with the Public Utilities Commission against SECPA regarding the May Valley Water Association Well.
Hourieh noted a special meeting for Arkansas River Power Authority is set for July 15th with the regular meeting set for the 30th by webcasts. The next LUB meeting will be held July 28th.
