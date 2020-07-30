Letter to the Editor from State Senator Larry Crowder on Food Assistance Programs
Food assistance programs are important. One item on the issue of school re-openings that needs be considered are those programs offering free breakfast and lunch for students and the potential health problems through a lack of nutrition for those that do not have access to the programs.
Lack of food is a growing problem with COVID-19 and should not be underestimated. An estimated 400,000 people in Colorado qualify for SNAP. (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
In Colorado, more than 69% of SNAP participants are found in families with children and almost 30% are in families with members who are elderly or have disabilities and more than 43% are in working families.
Colorado State Senator
Larry Crowder
District 35-Southern Colorado
