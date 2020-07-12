Jose Gallegos…December 25, 1946 – July 11, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 12, 2020 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Jose Gallegos, known to his family and friends as Lalo or Joe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation for Joe will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas.
Joe Gallegos was born on December 25, 1946 in Santa Rita, New Mexico to Carlos and Cecilia (Gonzales) Gallegos. He passed away with his family by his side on July 11, 2020 at his home at the age of 73.
Joe loved his family. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. He was a mechanic, owning and operating Joe’s Garage for over 2 decades. Joe was also talented with carpentry, welding, painting cars, electrical work and upholstery. He enjoyed fishing, restoring vintage cars, spending time with family, and football season, watching the Denver Broncos.
Joe is survived by his wife, Frances Gallegos of the family home; daughters, Virginia (Jeff) Baker, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sandra Snyder, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Josie (Joe) Batten, Colorado Springs, Colorado; four siblings, Annie Lopez of Belen, New Mexico, Georgia (Ernie) Madrid of Las Lunas, New Mexico, Loraine (William) Maddock of Commerce City, Colorado and Leo (Betty) Gallegos of Las Animas, Colorado; five grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sally Gallegos; brother, Johnny Gallegos; and sister, Theresa Valdez.
For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues
About the Author: