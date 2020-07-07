Dorothy L. Myers…June 13, 1938 – July 6, 2020
A private family graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Dorothy L. Myers will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. Per Dorothy’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Dorothy was born on June 13, 1938 at Lamar, Colorado to Ralph and Neva (Woodward) Wilson and passed away on July 6, 2020 at her son’s home in Wiley with her family by her side at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon S. Myers, her parents, son-in-law, Steve Schemahorn, grandson, Bryson Schemahorn and sister, Alice Comer.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Sherri Schemahorn of Burkburnett, TX, Randy (Judy) Myers of Montrose, CO and Rod (Eula) Myers of Wiley; grandchildren, Scott (Kristin) Schemahorn, Megan (Eric) Donahue, Seth (Erica Mendoza) Myers, Brianna (Justin) Krebs, Cody (Jordan) Myers, Bryant Myers and Amy (Brian) Herrera. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Greysen, Fletcher, Ryland, Audrey, Blaire, Sydney, Jayden, Ben, Mason, Carson, Brantley, Kinslie, Trystin, Landyn and Stella; siblings, Joyce (Loren) Bowles, Myra McDermed, Wayne Wilson and Fred (Jannett) Wilson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
