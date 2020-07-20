Donald D’Arcangelis…August 29, 1947 – July 14, 2020
Donald D’Arcangelis, born August 29, 1947 in Muskogee, OK, to John D’Arcangelis and Mary Louise (Davis) D’Arcangelis, passed away July 14, 2020 at his brother’s home in Canon City, CO. Don attended Resada High School in Resada, CA prior to joining the Navy where he served as an Aerographer’s mate on the USS Kitty Hawk. After the Navy, Don went on to graduate from Portland State College in Portland, OR and then traveled all over the world both for work and for fun.
Don is survived by his brother, Roger D’Arcangelis and wife, Ann of Canon City, CO; nieces and nephews, Melissa (D’Arcangelis) Allen of Las Animas, CO, Shane Hale of Windsor, CO, Matthew Henry of Canon City, CO, Elaine (Henry) Stricklett of Penrose, CO, and Darlene (Henry) Brown of Rockingham, North Carolina; 9 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado. Pastor Rod Coulter will officiate. Per Don’s request, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 601 Greenwood Ave., Canon City, CO, 81212.
