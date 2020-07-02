CDPHE Amends Safer-At-Home Public Health Order for Pro Sports and Bar Closings
DENVER, July 1, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended Public Health Order 20-28 for the Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors phase. The order is effective until July 30.
The new guidance and changes are as follows:
- Professional sports may resume pre-season practices, training, and league play after receiving approval from CDPHE on a reopening plan that details disease prevention and mitigation strategies.
- Bars that do not serve food from a licensed retail food establishment must close to in-person service. Bars that offer food from a licensed retail food establishment for on-premise consumption and follow the restaurant requirements – including seating all patrons at tables a minimum of 6 feet apart – may operate up to 50% of the posted occupancy limit or 50 patrons indoors, whichever is less. Additionally, bars may use the calculator for indoor events to allow for occupancy up to 100 patrons indoors. All bars may continue to operate to-go, curbside and delivery service.
- Libraries are no longer limited to curb-side only services, though curbside services are encouraged.
- Real estate open houses may occur in accordance with indoor event requirements.
“We have started to see an increase in cases and are making every effort to prevent transmission of this virus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “Bars are more likely to have people congregating and mingling in close proximity, and for longer duration. We have updated the public health order to limit the operation of bars and other alcohol establishments to be in line with our current level of disease transmission.”
Prowers County Public Health and Environment, as of June 30th, announced a cumulative total of 23 COVID cases with only two hospitalizations and zero deaths. Other totals in southeast Colorado are as follows:
Baca-14, Bent-4, Cheyenne-5, Crowley-70, Kit Carson-33, Las Animas-9, Otero-22, Prowers-23, Kiowa-0.
For extensive information on Safer-at-Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors phase, including sector-specific guidance, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
