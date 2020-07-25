CATTLE ON FEED sent July 24, 2020
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,020,000 head as of July 1, 2020. The latest inventory was 1 percent above the previous month’s inventory, but 1 percent below the July 1, 2019 inventory. The inventory included 560,000 steers and steer calves, up 8 percent from the previous year. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 460,000 head, are down 10 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 160,000 head of fed cattle during June 2020. This was 10 percent above the previous month’s marketings, but no change from the marketings one year earlier.
An estimated 175,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during June, 19 percent below the previous month’s placements, but 30 percent above June 2019 placements. Of the number placed in June, 26 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 20 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 17 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 20 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 17 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for June, at 5,000 head, was down 5,000 head from last month and the same as last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on July 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly below July 1, 2019. This is the second highest July 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.03 million steers and steer calves, up slightly from the previous year. This group accounted for 61 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.41 million head, down 1 percent from 2019. Placements in feedlots during June totaled 1.80 million head, 2 percent above 2019.
Net placements were 1.74 million head. During June, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 430,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 310,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 360,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 413,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 200,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 1.97 million head, 1 percent above 2019. Other disappearance totaled 62,000 head during June, 6 percent below 2019.
UNITED STATES ALL CATTLE ON FEED UNCHANGED
Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.6 million head on July 1, 2020. The inventory was unchanged from the July 1, 2019 total of 13.6 million head. Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 84 percent of the total cattle on feed on July 1, 2020, down slightly from the previous year.
For a full copy of the July 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
