Atmos Energy Pipe Replacement Project Begins in Lamar, Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Jul 09, 2020 | Comments 0
System Upgrades Increase Safety & Reliability While Decreasing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
LAMAR, Colo. (July 6, 2020) –Atmos Energy is about to embark on another round of pipe replacement projects to further increase the safety and reliability of its natural gas delivery system as well as decrease greenhouse gas emissions throughout Colorado. Beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2020, these pipe replacement efforts will take place in Lamar, Colorado.
“With a commitment to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are doing our part to modernize our natural gas delivery network while also decreasing our carbon footprint,” said Kurtis Paradisa, Atmos Energy Public Affairs Manager. The 2020 project plans will encompass the Northern geographical area in Lamar. The project outlined below will be staggered to minimize impacts to traffic and neighborhood routines:
- East Washington and North 4th Streets
- 400 block of North 1st and 2nd Streets
- 200 block of East Maple Street
- 100, 200 and 500 block of North 5th and 6th Streets
- 100, 300 and 400 block of North 5th and Main Streets
Approximately 34 Atmos Energy customers will be receiving new natural gas service lines throughout these projects. Those customers and nearby residents can expect to see highly-trained work crews along with our trusted contractors replacing the natural gas mains and service lines that connect to the gas meter at their home.
“We are working closely with Lamar city officials and our local fire department to minimize any disruption that may accompany these upgrades,” said Paradisa. “In an effort to keep our customers informed, Atmos Energy crews will place a door tag at your home before work begins and place construction signs throughout you r neighborhood.”
Atmos Energy’s pipe replacement projects are scheduled to last several weeks, concluding in August, 2020.
For more information and to view a map of the project, please visit: www.atmosenergy.com/colorado, or call 1-888-286-6700.
