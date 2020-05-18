Prowers Medical Center Board of Directors Election Results
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2020 | Comments 0
As a result of legislation enacted by the Colorado legislature, elections for special districts will transition from an even-numbered year to odd-numbered years. The effect of the transition is as follows:
The basic term of office for a special district board member is four years (unless the term to be filled is a 2-year term).
In the years 2020 and 2022, directors will be elected to three (3) year terms, which in those cases will constitute a full term. Directors appointed after the 2022 election will only serve until the 2023 election; other than that, appointments will remain two years or less.
The May 2, 2023 election “resets” the election process. The four (4) year full term returns. Two (2) year partial terms return.
The impact that has on the Prowers County Hospital District 2020 election is that we have three seats that will be open for election: two 3-year terms and one 2-year term.
The May 5, 2020 election results were as follows for the three year board membership (top 2):
Tyren Rushton: 1286–incumbent
Jacob Chamberlain: 1122–incumbent
Robert “Jay” Brooke: 587
Clifford R. Boxley: 306
Julie Branes ran unopposed for the two year term.
