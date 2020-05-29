Letter to the Editor: Hey Neighbors and Friends:
Russ Baldwin | May 29, 2020 | Comments 0
I don’t live in fear of the COVID virus. I act with measures I know will lessen the impact on you.
When I am frustrated with adapting to COVID, I think of the health care workers, public health and emergency mangers who are working very hard on my behalf and yours. Inspiration comes.
Wearing a mask doesn’t make me weak, controlled, scared, or stupid. It makes me considerate of you.
If we all could live with other people’s consideration in mind, the world would be better off.
The world does not revolve around me. It is not all about me and my comfort or freedom. It is about supporting you, vulnerable populations, and our responders or health care workers so they can continue to be there for us all. It is being respectful.
Solutions to COVID are needed. I am part of the solution, not controlled by the government.
Educated enough to know I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus, I wear a mask and gloves to protect you. Can you do the same for me, your fellow workers, congregation, and your family?
Kris Stokke
Lamar, Colorado
