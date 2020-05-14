Leroy Vigil…March 19, 1958 – May 8, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 14, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Leroy Vigil will be held at a later date. Per Leroy’s request cremation will take place.
Leroy was born on March 19, 1958 at Cheyenne, Wyoming to Mary Emerenciana Colangelo and passed away on May 8, 2020 in Brighton, Colorado at the age of 62.
He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Mary and Joe Pacheco, grandson, Emiliano Ramirez and his siblings, Merle Vigil, Patrick Vigil and Geneva Valarde.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Loretta Vigil of the family home in Lamar, children Tara Aguilera of Pueblo, CO, Ramiro (Rebekah Acosta) Ramirez of Pueblo, CO and Jeremy (Kynlee) Vigil of Lamar, CO; grandchildren, Ariana, Vinessa, Dravin, Ryan, Reagan, Nathaniel, Jaeda, Leah, Abigail, Sloane and Karina. He is also survived by his siblings, Margie Duran and Bernice Sena both of Cheyenne, WY, Vera Castro of Pueblo, CO and Richard Lujan of Aurora, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephew, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leroy Vigil Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
