Lamar Utility Board Notes Power Outage, Scholarship Winners
Russ Baldwin | May 13, 2020 | Comments 0
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh presented the monthly System Operating Report for board members during the teleconference meeting on May 12th. The annual LUB/ARPA scholarship awards for 2020 were announced. There were six applications for the combined $1,000 award with ARPA and the LUB contributing equal funding to each of the winners. There are: Lamar High School-Alexander James Higbee; Wiley High School-Maura Smith and McClave High School-Trace Michael Cox.
Hourieh reported on two power outages with one on Monday, May 4th, occurring at 6:29am on the 69-24.9kv substation when a metallic foil balloon came into contact with two phases of the circuit at the substation. An outage, lasting about a half hour, occurred when the protective relays cleared the fault, impacting the northern section of Lamar, all of Wiley, McClave, Bristol, Hartman and Holly.
The second occurred on April 27th when a 40-foot wooden pole was struck by a semi-truck at 3rd and Maple Streets in Lamar. A line crew also replaced an underground circuit J-box at Main and Forrest Street that was struck by a car on the 27th. A planned outage was held on the morning of May 5th for about three hours so the crew could safely make repairs. The area impacted were customers between Parkway and Savage Avenue.
The Lamar Utility Board reviewed monthly purchase orders for April and May totaling $722,862.70 of which $710,462.62 required approval. This included the estimated April power purchase from Arkansas River Power Authority at $641,489.97. Bills were approved for payment for the month amounting to $167, 284.70.
Records show that power from the light plant’s three wind turbine has generated 69.17% more power in the first quarter of 2020 than the same period in 2019, with an average capacity factor of 31.08% or 15.1% higher than in 2019. The increase is based mostly on downtime required for the T-1 and T-3 turbines and more wind in 2020 than last year.
The board went into executive session on specific legal questions regarding a conflict related to our service area…CRS 24-6-402(4)(b).
