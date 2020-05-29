Judith Hayden…January 19, 1943 – May 25, 2020
A Memorial Service for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Judith Hayden will be held at a later date. Per Judith’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Judith Ann (Phillips) Hayden passed away on May 25, 2020 at her home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 77. She was born on January 19, 1943 in Yuma, Arizona to Harper and Juanita (Shawlis) Phillips. She attended and graduated Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix, Arizona and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Judith worked as an RN and Director of Nursing at several hospitals in California prior to moving to Colorado. After moving to Colorado, she worked at AVRMC working up to Director of Nursing, and then worked as a Home Health Nurse for the Nursing Service in Bent County until retiring.
Judith is survived by her husband, Gordon M. Hayden Sr.; children, Frank R. Hayden, Gordon M. Hayden Jr., and Philip Matthew Hayden; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant son, Jerry Allen Hayden.
