Helen Campeau…April 26, 1937 – May 13, 2020
A memorial service for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Helen Campeau will be held at a later date. Per Helen’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Helen Inez Campeau passed away on May 13, 2020 at Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 83. She was born on April 26, 1937 in Las Animas, Colorado to Dan and Virginia (Lewis) Lusk.
Helen was raised by her mother and stepfather, Herbert Parsons and lived most of her life in Bent County. She was a member of the Friends Church in Las Animas.
Helen is survived by her children, Terry Torres, Bobbie Salazar, and Marie Likes all of Las Animas, Colorado; 5 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; other relatives and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard Deatherage; and second husband, Russell Campeau.
