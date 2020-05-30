CSP Investigates Kiowa County Fatality
Russ Baldwin | May 30, 2020 | Comments 0
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 0535 hours, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single rollover crash. The crash occurred on Kiowa County Road 78 north of Kiowa County Road K, which is approximately 5 miles south of Towner, Colorado. Upon arrival, Troopers determined a Chevrolet Tahoe had traveled off the right side of the road rolling 4 times.
It was determined that a 14-year-old male was driving at the time of the crash. He was transported to Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas. Three other passengers were also transported to the same hospital in Tribune, Kansas.
A 15-year-old male was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Kiowa County Coroner.
No one was wearing seatbelts and the driver and three other passengers were ejected from the vehicle. All 5 people were from Holly, CO.
The crash remains under investigation, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Filed Under: City of Holly • County • Events • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety • The Journal Alert • Transportation
About the Author: