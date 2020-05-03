City of Lamar Submits Variance Support Letter in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Russ Baldwin | May 03, 2020 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar is committed to continue to follow guidelines set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Governor of the State of Colorado.
However, the City of Lamar understands that we do not have the same challenges that larger communities in Colorado face and strongly supports a variance in Prowers County.
City leaders believe the city and county are at a manageable level of controlled COVID-19 cases and meet the key indicators to accelerate the re-opening process in a safe manner.
The City of Lamar can not apply for the variance as it must be submitted by our Local Public Health Director with the support of the Prowers County Commissioners and Prowers Medical Health Center.
The City Council hopes that a letter of verified support will provide additional reinforcement for the County Commissioners during their decision-making process and looks forward to working with them as they discuss a potential application for a variance for a safe and regulated opening.
